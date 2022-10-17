K.K. Downing Confirms He Will Perform with Judas Priest at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Ceremony

Home News Cait Stoddard October 17th, 2022 - 2:12 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

Those who love metal music do have a reason to be happy because former Judas Priest guitarist K.K. Downing announced he will perform with his former band Judas Priest at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony on November 5 in Los Angeles. Judas Priest’s bassist Ian Hill has mentioned how Downing would perform at the ceremony but Downing’s recent comments is the first time he has affirmed his appearance with his former bandmates.

During an interview with Ultimate Classic Rock Downing expresses how excited he is to be performing with his former band at the ceremony.

“It’s what I’ve done so many times. It’s almost like cracking a beer, let alone riding a bike. It’s embedded in me. It’s what I do. So it’ll be quite something to look forward to, just to get up there and crank the amps up and just do it once again, for that short moment in time.” said Downing