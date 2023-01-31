Les Claypool’s Frog Brigade Reunite After 20 Years, Announce 2023 US Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard January 31st, 2023 - 8:57 PM

Today after a 20-year hiatus Les Claypool’s Fearless Flying Frog Brigade have announced announced their return with Summer of Green Tour 2023, which marks the band’s first appearances since the summer of 2003.

Things start off in Stateline before Les Claypool’s Fearless Flying Frog Brigade make their appearance at the Summer Camp Music Festival, the Mountain Music Festival, the Riverbend Music Festival and the Peach Music Festival.

The band consists of Claypool (bass), Sean Lennon (guitar), Harry Waters (keys), Paulo Baldi (drums), Mike Dillon (percussion) and Skerik (horns). The setlist will include a full performance of Pink Floyd’s iconic tenth studio album Animals which was famously captured on the band’s second 2001 live recording of Live Frogs Set 2.

Also selected June performances will include a co-headlining set with Jerry Harrison and Adrian Belew’s Remain In Light’ Tour, which finds the Talking Heads members performing songs from a period of the band’s history. Additional support throughout the tour include Fishbone, Neal Francis, Budos Band, W.I.T.C.H. and Moon Duo.

A limited pre-sale, including VIP upgrade options, will go on sale tomorrow at 10am local time by using the code WHAMOLA. General public on sale is this Friday at 10am local time. All show and ticket/VIP information can be found at http://www.lesclaypool.com/

Formed by Claypool in the summer of 2000 during a short break from Primus, the Fearless Flying Frog Brigade made its debut appearance at the Mountain Aire Festival before embarking on several celebrated US tours. Described by Claypool as “kind of a King Crimson meets Pink Floyd meets Frank Zappa type thing,” the band released two live albums in 2001, as well as a studio album ‘Purple Onion’ in 2002. The band’s most recent performance took place on May 10th, 2003 at the House of Blues in Orlando, Florida.

The return of the Fearless Flying Frog Brigade follows a busy year for Claypool, who in addition to performing with Bastard Jazz on New Years Eve and throughout winter 2022, traveled the country with Primus for the band’s wildly popular A Tribute To Kings’ Tour and appeared alongside Ween at Comedy Central’s South Park: 25th Anniversary Concert” at Red Rocks Amphitheatre. Last year brought the release of Primus’s first new music in more than five years, the sprawling 3-song Conspiranoid EP, which included the epic 11-minute opening track, “Conspiranoia,” and second single, “Follow The Fool.”

The Summer of Green Tour 2023 Dates