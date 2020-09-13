Watch Jason Momoa Jam with Les Claypool of Primus

Home News Tristan Kinnett September 13th, 2020 - 4:50 PM

Actor Jason Momoa, best known for his roles as DC superhero Aquaman and Khal Drogo from Game of Thrones, recently met up with Primus frontman Les Claypool to get some bass-playing advice. Momoa, who is known to be a big hard rock/metal fan, has been learning bass and was recently gifted a new Fender for his birthday.

In the first video clip from the gallery posted to Primus’ Instagram, Claypool is seen showing him how he plays “My Name is Mud” and Momoa asks the camera if they could play it back in slow motion. The other clip shows the two jamming with Momoa on bass and Claypool on drums.

Along with the video clips are some photos and a gif documenting the meeting as well as a pic of them wearing different outfits that must’ve been taken another time.

Primus would’ve just finished a summer headline tour, but had to reschedule their tour dates to summer 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Wolfmother, The Sword and Battles will be joining them on different stretches of the tour. In July, Claypool joined members of Coheed and Cambria, Tool, Mastodon and Cave-In to cover Rush’s “Anthem” for metal talk show Two Minutes to Late Night.

Momoa will be appearing in Denis Villeneuve’s Dune as Duncan Idaho, and appeared in the film’s first trailer that debuted earlier this week. The movie is scheduled to release on December 18, 2020. In late August, there was also news of Aquaman 2 revealed through an interview with director James Wan and cast member Patrick WIlson.

Photo credit: Raymond Flotat