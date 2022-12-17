LCD Soundsystem Pays Tribute To Angelo Badalamenti And Julee Cruise By Covering Twin Peaks Theme

Home News Hannah Boyle December 17th, 2022 - 10:50 PM

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna

LCD Soundsystem paid tribute to Angelo Badalamenti and Julee Cruise by covering the iconic theme from Twin Peaks. During a performance in New York last week the band made an effort to pay respects to the late creators of the show and its soundtrack. The band paid tribute in the aftermath of the death of Angelo Badalamenti, who passed away in the last few weeks, and singer Julee Cruise, who passed away in June of this year. Badalamenti has a history of working on soundtracks ranging from tv to film. He has a history of having worked with artists such as Bowie and Marianne Faithfull.

While no one can change or better the Twin Peaks theme, LCD Soundsystem found ways to make it their own. The band respectfully covered the song during their tribute to the late composer and singer while keeping it interesting. The song was the same but fed off the energy of the crowd. It was a great way to recognize the greats. The original Twin Peaks theme song is clearly a product of the 90s and carries an eerie and mysterious feel. The eerie feeling draws in the listeners and makes it perfect for the 90s show.

Watch LCD Soundsystem perform the iconic theme here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paul Nederveen (@djstpaul)

View the setlist here from the performance here:

Setlist:

Emotional Haircut

I Can Change

You Wanted a Hit

Tribulations

Tonite

Yr City’s a Sucker

Movement

new body rhumba

Time to Get Away

Other Voices

Daft Punk Is Playing at My House

Someone Great

Losing My Edge

Home

Encore:

Seconds (Human League cover)

New York, I Love You but You’re Bringing Me Down / Falling

Dance Yrself Clean

All My Friends

