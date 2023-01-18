boygenius Announces New Album the record for March 2023 Release and Shares Three New Singles “$20”, “Emily I’m Sorry” and “True Blue”

Home News Karan Singh January 18th, 2023 - 3:01 PM

Ever since Julien Baker, Phoebe Bridgers and Lucy Dacus manifested what only felt like a fantasy dream team until 2018, the world has been ready for boygenius. Because it felt too good to be true, even one EP from the supertrio felt like enough — no one really complained and we took what we got, but everyone had their fingers crossed. Sure, all three have highly successful solo careers with deep fanbases, but a full-length record from them as a combined force has been the elephant in the room for the five years since we got our first taste of boygenius.

Thankfully, the wait is now over.

Fans were quick to spot the group’s name on this year’s Coachella lineup, which immediately stirred up speculation about new music from them. Sure enough, they have now announced that their first album is done and ready to drop on March 31, right before their two performances in Indio, CA. To extinguish our impatience, boygenius has released three tracks from the upcoming record, titled (bet you never saw it coming” the record. Listen to “$20,” “Emily I’m Sorry,” and “True Blue” below:

the record tracklist:

Without You Without Them $20 Emily I’m Sorry True Blue Cool About It Not Strong Enough Revolution 0 Leonard Cohen Satanist We’re In Love Anti-Curse Letter To An Old Poet