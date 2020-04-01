Waxahatchee Covers Caroline Polachek’s “So Hot You’re Hurting My Feelings”

Home News Ashwin Chary April 1st, 2020 - 8:27 PM

American indie project, Waxahatchee, released a cover of Caroline Polachek’s single “So Hot You’re Hurting My Feelings,” which was featured on Polachek’s 2019 album, Pang. The cover was recorded during a recent session for SiriusXM Radio.

With a calming strum, the cover of “So Hot You’re Hurting My Feelings” starts off on a lighter note. Singer, Katie Crutchfield, wastes no time for her powerful voice to make an entrance.

Her transition from her tenor voice to a falsetto range adds soul to the acoustic rendition of the song. Emotion was evident in the live cover of the song, as Crutchfield added her own touch to the song.

As the song crept its way to the end, command was enhanced for every chord played on the guitar. As Crutchfield sang her last note, the song softly faded away, ending the cover.

Earlier this month, Waxahatchee released their new song, “Can’t Do Much.” The song is featured on the project’s album, Saint Cloud, which was recently released on Mar. 27.

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer