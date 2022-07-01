Caroline Polachek Covers Nancy Sinatra’s “Bang Bang” For ‘Minions: The Rise of Gru’

Home News Alexandra Kozicki July 1st, 2022 - 9:29 PM

We’ve all heard the original version of Nancy Sinatra’s “Bang Bang” countless times and have probably even sung along to it. Now, Caroline Polachek has brought the classic back to life with a cover for the upcoming Minions: The Rise of Gru soundtrack, according to Consequence. This vintage cover doesn‘t stand alone, as other artists like Phoebe Bridgers and St. Vincent are taking on other tracks from previous decades.

Polachek’s version of “Bang Bang” will have you dancing along in no time, although it is a bit different from Sinatra’s original. The most notable difference is the production, which features some funky, upbeat elements that make it sound decidedly more contemporary, while still maintaining the classic song’s overall feel. The track has a lot less seriousness to it, however, which seems fitting for a movie like Minions: The Rise of Gru. Though it sounds pleasant to the ears, it’s not exactly something you would call timeless.

Still, it’s a fun cover that’s sure to get you moving and will likely appeal to fans of the original. If you’re a fan of Sinatra’s “Bang Bang,” or just want to hear a fun cover, be sure to check out Caroline Polachek’s version produced by Jack Antonoff below.

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi