Caroline Polachek Shares New Song “Non Voglio Mai Vedere Il Sole Tramontare” From Kurt Cobain-Inspired Opera

Caroline Polachek is singing an aria in a new Royal Opera House adaptation of an art film that’s basically about Kurt Cobain’s death. Polachek has been studying opera for many years, and as it happens, Matt Copson is Polachek’s boyfriend and frequent collaborator. She just released her aria “Non Voglio Mai Vedere Il Sole Tramontare,” which is part of the opera. The title is Italian for “I Never Want To See The Sun Go Down,” and Polachek recorded it with another frequent collaborator, producer Danny L Harle. Polachek sings it beautifully and hits some notes here.

The opera is called Last Days, and it’s a stage version of the 2005 Gus Van Sant movie of the same title. Last Days isn’t officially a Kurt Cobain movie, but it shows an unmistakably Cobain-esque figure ambling around his mansion aimlessly and then dying by suicide. The film has no plot, and it delights in the banalities. The idea of a Last Days opera is truly strange, but the composer Oliver Leith and the librettist, art director, and co-director Copson has done it anyway. Agathe Rousselle, star of the excellently fucked-up French movie Titane, will play the Cobain figure. (Stereogum)

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi