Caroline Polachek Shares Bold New Song & Video “Sunset”

Home News Cait Stoddard October 17th, 2022 - 2:53 PM

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi

Last year singer Caroline Polachek was busy performing around the world and today Polachek releases her co-produced song “Sunset.” Polachek’s voice elegantly dances in and around the Balearic beats, hand claps and fast, warm guitar strums; an unwavering ode to fearless love and youthful rebellion.

The music video is directed by Matt Copson & Polachek and shot on location in Barcelona. the music video showcases the incomparably stylish Polachek pacing through New Wave inspired scenes of beach and city life crescendoing into sunset.

“Sunset” follows the acclaimed singles “Billions” and “Bunny Is A Rider” which both garnered critical fanfare from Rolling Stone, Pitchfork, The FADER, SPIN, The New Yorker, The New York Times, The Guardian, NPR, NME, i-D and more and the latter even earning Pitchfork’s #1 Best song of 2021.

Polachek’s profile has grown exponentially since the release of her critically heralded 2019 album PANG, landing her everywhere from the direct opening spot on Dua Lipa’s 2022 North American Future Nostalgia Tour + Coachella, Lollapalooza, Glastonbury, Primavera, All Points East, Governors Ball, Pitchfork Music Festival and Outside Lands and involved with campaigns & shows for Loewe, Dior, Eckhaus Latta and Chloé, to late night performances on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and The Late Night Show with James Corden.

“Resolution is so rare in life, but music is unnaturally full of it. A sunset is the biggest pop cliche ever, because it’s a perfect resolution. Ennio Morricone passed away a few months before Salvador (Sega Bodega) and I started “Sunset”, and the folkloric, epic tone of the spaghetti western sunset played on my mind. I wanted an operatic chorus with no lyrics, but salted with some very real disillusionment: past all the distraction, dead ends, and false promises of the world is the love we too often take for granted. That’s my sunset.” said Polachek