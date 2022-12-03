Caroline Polachek Announces New Single “Welcome To My Island,” Shares Snippet On TikTok

Home News Gracie Chunes December 3rd, 2022 - 1:23 PM

Caroline Polachek has announced her new single “Welcome To My Island,” set to be released on Monday, December 5. Polachek shared the news on social media, posting the album artwork, the title and the day it will be released. Along with that, she shared a snippet of the song on TikTok:

“Welcome To My Island” follows the release of “Sunset” in October of this year. Earlier this year, Polachek announced that she is working on her second album, the follow up to 2019’s Pang. Polachek was due to tour Pang in October, but pushed the dates back to 2023 to continue working on her upcoming album. Find tickets and more information here.

It was also recently announced that Polachek will be headlining Wide Awake 2023. The event won the Best Small Festival award at the BandLab NME Awards 2022. The festival will take place in Brockwell Park in south London on Saturday, May 27. Find tickets and more information here. (NME)

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi