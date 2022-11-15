MerleFest Announces Initial 2023 Lineup Featuring The Avett Brothers, Maren Morris, Black Opry Revue & More

Home News Cait Stoddard November 15th, 2022 - 5:44 PM

Photo Credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva

Today MerleFest, presented by Window World, announced the first round of artist additions for 2023. Taking place April 27-30, 2023, on the campus of Wilkes Community College, MerleFest 2023 will feature performances from North Carolina’s favorite sons The Avett Brothers, country mega-star and Highwoman Maren Morris, the genre-weaving cultural collective Black Opry Revue.

Also joining the lineup are award-winning MerleFest veterans Sam Bush, Jerry Douglas, Peter Rowan, and many more. 2023 will mark MerleFest’s 35th festival and will honor Doc Watson’s 100th birthday year. To celebrate the historic milestone event, organizers intend to feature MerleFest’s unique history and present unique collaborations to honor the festival’s founding folk icon.

From the flatbed trailer stage at the 1988 Eddy Merle Watson Memorial Festival to today and looking into the future, MerleFest will continue to draw fans from all over the world to the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains each spring to make music, moments, and memories together.

In addition to those mentioned above, the following artists and bands are set to appear at MerleFest 2023: Andy May, Banknotes, Carol Rifkin, Charles Welch, Donna the Buffalo, Jack Lawrence, Jeff Little Trio, Jim Lauderdale, Joe Smothers, Kruger Brothers, Laura Boosinger, The Local Boys, Mark Bumgarner, Mitch Greenhill & Mitch’s Kitchen, Pete & Joan Wernick, Presley Barker, Roy Book Binder, Scythian, T. Michael Coleman, The InterACTive Theater of Jef, The Waybacks, Tony Williamson and Wayne Henderson.

MerleFest 2023 tickets are available now. For general admission passes, as well as patio seating, reserved seating, camping, parking and more, please visit merlefest.org/purchase.