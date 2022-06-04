Sony Music Nashville Announces 2022 Lineup Featuring Elle King, Niko Moon, Ryan Hurd And More

Home News Mohammad Halim June 4th, 2022 - 5:09 PM

If you’re a country fan in Nashville, then you got to have yourself a ticket to Sony’s Music Nashville event this weekend. From June 9 to June 12, Nashville, Tennessee’s most favorite will be there in one country-singing slamfest! Kicking off Thursday, June 9, fans get to have a Meet and Greet from Tyler Booth and Drew Green, along with a performance show of Niko Moon’s Coastin’ EP and a QA from Elle King.

Friday, June 10, the weekend kickoff starts with a performance from Karley Scott Collins. Followed by a binge of Meet and Greets with Seaforth, Kate and Alex, Restless Road and Katelyn Brown. Then a Pre-Game Party with Kane Brown. There will even be big Beer-Pong tournament with the Restless Road Meet and Greet.

Fans get to party on Saturday with a performance from Nate Smith and Ryan Hurd, a Meet and Greet with Adam Doleac and a karaoke party with Luke Combs. Finally the festival ends on Sunday, June 12 with Karley Scott Collins and Rachel Wammack. After that is a Meet and Greet with Willie Jones and Kameron Marlowe. There is also a karaoke performance from Maren Morris for the song “Good Friends”.

Each performance will need an individual ticket, but fans can find and purchase the tickets here! For more information on the events you can go to sonynashvillelive.com. You can also text NASHVILLE to (615) 819-4001 or follow @SonyNashville on Instagram for any updates.

Check out our other story of Elle King here!