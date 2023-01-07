In Between Days Festival Announces Summer 2023 Lineup Featuring Modest Mouse, Metric, Lord Huron And More

Home News Gracie Chunes January 7th, 2023 - 1:53 PM

In Between Days Festival is set to return for its second year, featuring a 23 band line-up, including headliners such as Modest Mouse, Lord Huron, Metric, Trampled By Turtles, Sunny Day Real Estate, Cautious Clay and more. The festival will take place in Quincy, Massachusetts on Saturday, August 19 and Sunday, August 20.

Headliner Modest Mouse recently lost their drummer Jeremiah Green just this past New Year’s Eve, but have committed to continuing to perform. Green died of stage four cancer and the festival has made a donation to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in his memory. “Modest Mouse’s management has indicated to us that the band is committed to performing at In Between Days,” a statement from the festival reads.”Out of respect for the band, any other messages or statements regarding personnel or specifics will come from the band itself at a later date.”

Headliner Lord Huron will be promoting their most recent album, Long Lost, which was released in 2021.

Other artists set to perform at In Between Days include Yoke Lore, Blitzen Trapper, Allison Ponthier, Illiterate Light, Slothrust, Fantastic Cat, Miko Marks, Weakened Friends, shallow pools, Kat Wright, Dwight & Nicole, Paper Tigers, Dutch Tulips, Carissa Johnson, Mint Green, Gypsy Moths and Sweet Petunia. (Stereogum)

Find tickets and more information on the festival here.