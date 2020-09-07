Blitzen Trapper Releases New Existential Track “Requiem”

Home News Aaron Grech September 7th, 2020 - 1:19 PM

Indie folk outfit Blitzen Trapper are back with a new track “Requiem,” which will be featured on the group’s upcoming studio album Holy Smokes Future Jokes, out September 25 via Yep Roc Records. The project will also have a limited edition red, yellow and blue splatter vinyl exclusively at local record stores a week before its digital debut, on September 18.

“Requiem” is an optimistic folk laden affair, with jangly guitar chords and tambourines taking up a bulk of the song’s instrumental. The song’s vocals tell the listener to “Shine a light through the dark day,” in an anthemic manner, that give the track’s themes a broader message of hope through difficult times.

Blitzen Trapper explains that this latest song discusses “enduring love” that ties into broader themes such as the beauty of the Earth and its capability of holding destructive forces. “A song about enduring love and, though not entirely apparent, a song about the earth as it rolls, or maybe more generally life itself, its capacity to weather large scale extinctions and climate shifts,” the band’s Eric Earley stated in a press release. “A weird kind of love song with culty vibes to the endurance of sentience above and beyond mankind.”

The group’s “Masonic Temple Microdose #1” came out in June of this year and explored American apathy, while the visuals showed teenagers dropping acid at a Masonic Temple. Their latter single “Dead Billie Jean” was a sequel to the iconic pop hit by Michael Jackson and was accompanied by a music video showing a high heel disintegrate.