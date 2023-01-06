The First Modest Mouse Show Since Jeremiah Green’s Death Has Been Confirmed

Home News Trisha Valdez January 6th, 2023 - 5:27 PM

Modest Mouse has just confirmed their first show since the passing of their founding member and drummer Jeremiah Green. Green unfortunately passed away due to cancer last month, there has been a donation made by In Between Days for the Dana-Farber Cancer institute in memory of Green.

According to Spin, “Modest Mouse’s management has indicated to us that the band is committed to performing at In Between Days. Out of respect for the band, any other messages or statements regarding personnel or specifics will come from the band itself at a later date. In Between Days has made a donation to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in memory of Jeremiah Green.”

Modest Mouse will be performing August 19-20, 2023, at In Between Days and will be the headline of their festival at the Veterans Memorial Stadium in Quincy, Mass.

According to Spin, “In Between Days will also feature performances by Lord Huron, Metric, Trampled by Turtles, the reunited Sunny Day Real Estate, Blitzen Trapper, Cautions Clay, llliterate Light and many more.”

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer