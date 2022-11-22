Sunny Day Real Estate Postpone Forthcoming Shows Following Drummer William Goldsmith’s Hand Injury

Home News Katherine Gilliam November 22nd, 2022 - 6:37 PM

After wrapping up the first leg of the band’s first tour in twelve years in early October, Sunny Day Real Estate is regretfully postponing the second leg of their tour after their drummer William Goldsmith accidentally broke a bone in his hand in an unspecified event. Instead of returning to the road in early December for their performance on the 2nd in Salt Lake City and winding down in Seattle for shows on the 17th-18th, Sunny Day Real Estate is now forced to reschedule all December performances for a date early next year.

This is the flyer with the dates for the original tour.

According to a post made by the band’s official page on Instagram, “The December dates will be rescheduled for “early next year,” This is not a decision that we have taken lightly and have exhausted all measures, including the potential of an understudy proxy. William’s doctors are happy with his progress, and he is on track for a full recovery. Thank you for your never-ending support. The first leg of this tour gave us renewed vigor as a band, and we cannot wait to play for you in 2023.”

See the band’s statement in the caption of the below post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunny Day Real Estate (@sunnydayrealestate)

No specific dates have yet been rescheduled. However, Jonathan Cohen of Spin convinces fans that the wait, despite the unprecedented delay, will be well worth it as the band plays material from every era of the group’s discography: “Augmented by new bassist Chris Jordan and guitarist/vocalist Jason Narducy (who alternated dates with previous Sunny Day touring musician Greg Suran), Goldsmith, frontman Jeremy Enigk, and guitarist Dan Hoerner played material from throughout their catalog on the first portion of the tour, including the knotty, head-nodding “Lipton Witch,” which Hoerner told SPIN was “undeniably the best song” from and the only one to be released out of aborted sessions for a new album over the past decade.”

Dan Hoerner himself went on to commend the band’s setlist by saying that “Everything we’re playing is our vision of as big and as wonderful and as colorful as we can make it…We found ways to open up every song and add expansive elements to them. At the end of this tour, we want to record everything we played in the way that we’re playing it now, maybe at [the Hoerner-owned Spokane, Wash., venue] The Big Dipper when it’s empty, then take it to a studio to dig in deep, mess with it and make it what we want. It’s going to be a whole new album.”

In other news, Sunny Day Real Estate was announced as a featured artist in Coheed & Cambria’s 2023 S.S. Neverender Cruise with others such as Mannequin Pussy, Bartees Strange and more earlier this month.

Sunny Day Real Estate also performed their first show in New York City in thirteen years on September 29.