Lord Huron Announces Spring 2022 Tour Dates

Lord Huron is an American indie rock band from Michigan. The band consists of They started releasing music back in 2010 with their EP, Into the Sun. Other popular releases of theirs include Mighty (2010), Lonesome Dreams (2012), Strange Trails (2015) and Vide Noir (2018). They also just released an album last year titled, Long Lost.

After last years sold out tour, Lord Huron is announcing their Spring 2022 North American tour. The tour will follow the band’s appearance at BeachLife Music Festival in Redondo Beach, California on May 15. From there tour kicks off in Las Vegas, Nevada on May 17. Then goes to the Greek Theatre in Berkeley, California (May 25), spends two nights in Morrison, Connecticut, at Red Rocks Ampitheatre (June 1-2) and finishes off in Columbia, Maryland at Merriweather Post Pavilion (August 21). On specific dates First Aid Kit will be supporting them.

Pre-sales will be going live on January 12 at 10 AM to January 13 at 10 PM. Though general tickets sales begin January 14 at 10 AM. Venue and ticket information for the Chicago and Toronto shows will be announced momentarily.

Lord Huron 2022 North American Tour Dates

03/04 Riviera Cancun, MX One Big Holiday Festival

05/15 Redondo Beach, CA BeachLife Festival

05/17 Las Vegas, NV The Amp At Craig Ranch

05/19 Portland, OR Keller Auditorium

05/25 Berkeley, CA Greek Theatre

05/27 Seattle, WA Marymoor Park

05/30 Sandy, UT Sandy Amphitheater

06/01 Morrison, CO Red Rocks Amphitheatre (sold out)

06/02 Morrison, CO Red Rocks Amphitheatre (sold out)

06/03 Denver, CO Mission Ballroom (sold out)

06/07 Cleveland, OH Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica

06/08 Pittsburgh, PA Stage AE Outdoors

06/12 Indianapolis, IN WonderRoad Festival

06/14 Columbus, OH KEMBA Live!

06/15 Charlottesville, VA Ting Pavilion

06/17 Manchester, TN Bonnaroo

06/18 Asheville, NC Rabbit Rabbit

06/19th Atlanta, GA Coca-Cola Roxy

08/5th Vancouver, BC Orpheum Theatre

08/8th Calgary, AB Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium

08/9th Saskatoon, SK Coors Event Centre

08/11th Winnipeg, MB Burton Cummings Theatre

08/12th Minneapolis, MN Surly Brewing Festival Field

08/13th Milwaukee, WI Miller High Life Theatre

08/15th Chicago, IL TBA*

08/16th Detroit, MI Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre*

08/17th Toronto, ON TBA*

08/19th New York, NY Forest Hills Stadium*

08/20th Harrisburg, PA Harrisburg University at Riverfront Park*

08/21st Columbia, MD Merriweather Post Pavilion*

08/26- 28 Vineyard Haven, MA Beach Road Weekend