Slothrust Announces New Album Parallel Timeline For September 2021 Release

Boston trio Slothrust has announced a new studio album called Parallel Timeline, which is set for release on September 10 via Dangerbird Records. The group has also released a new music video for “Strange Astrology,” which was directed by Adam Stone. Parallel Timeline is set to feature 10 new songs.

“Strange Astrology” focuses on the band’s Leah Wellbaum, who opens up the video sitting in a small room, with an image of the moon projected onto a wall in the background. Although this backdrop and the song’s soft instrumental create a somber atmosphere, a majority of the set design is bright and colorful, as Wellbaum dances alongside fruit on a bright green carpet. Wellbaum’s ethereal voice captures the otherworldly lyrics, which serve as a love letter to LGBTQ+ culture.

“’Strange Astrology” is one of the only proper love songs I have ever written. It’s an honest exploration of what it means to love someone who is intrinsically different than you,” Wellbaum explained in a press release. “It’s about hoping that those juxtaposing qualities and instincts encourage meaningful growth instead of chaos, but knowing that inevitably it will always be a bit of both. That is part of the fun of being in love with someone whose way of being starkly contrasts yours. I have always been fascinated by those differences and all the adventures and new perspectives they offer.”

Slothrust’s latest studio album The Pact, came out back in 2018, and reached number 38 on the US Indie Albums chart and 11 on the US Heatseekers chart. Wellbaum and drummer Will Gorin first began playing together during their time at Sarah Lawrence College, and were later joined by bassist Kyle Bann.

Parallel Timeline tracklist

1. Cranium

2. Once More For The Ocean

3. Courtesy

4. The Next Curse

5. Strange Astrology

6. Waiting

7. King Arthur’s Seat

8. A Giant Swallow

9. White Rabbits

10. Parallel Timeline