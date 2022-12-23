Bam Margera Performs with Amon Amarth On Stage After Hospitalization

Home News Gracie Chunes December 23rd, 2022 - 1:58 PM

On Friday, December 16, Jackass’ Bam Margera was spotted at an Amon Amarth concert in San Diego. This follows Margera’s recent hospitalization at a San Diego hospital in the ICU. He was placed on a ventilator following a COVID-19 diagnosis, as well as pneumonia with deteriorating oxygen levels.

Given the video, Margera appears to have made a full recovery. He can be seen enjoying himself and even recording the performance on his phone. Prior to his hospitalization, Margera completed a one year substance abuse program as a court mandated rehab. He had been in and out of rehab programs, causing conspiracy about his health that his family addressed via an Instagram post. (Consequence)

Photo Credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva