Carcass Announce Spring 2022 Tour Dates

Home News Tara Mobasher March 22nd, 2022 - 2:26 PM

Photographer Credit: Raymond Flotat

British death metal band, Carcass, have unveiled the official dates for their upcoming spring tour. They will be joined by labelmates Immolation and Creeping Death.

The tour will begin May 12 in Austin, and conclude May 27 in Baltimore. Along the way, they will make stops in Albuquerque, Tucson, Santa Ana, Roseville, Colorado Springs, Omaha, Madison, Indianapolis, Buffalo, Brooklyn and Worcester.

On tour, Carcass will perform their newly-released studio album, Torn Arteries. In anticipation of the album’s release, the group unveiled single and accompanied music video titled “Dance of Ixtab” in September.

The music video for the song was an animated graphic novel-type video, exploring a dark and ancient story indicated by frontman Jeff Walker’s deep and melancholic vocals.

In addition, Carcass released “Kelly’s Meat Emporium” in June, ahead of the album’s release. The song serves as an ode to the band’s longtime run, having been playing together since 1986.

On the album as a whole, Walker stated, “I think as our 7th album, it does stand out from the others both sonically and stylistically. You can definitely tell that it’s Carcass; when you drop that needle on the vinyl, when you hear that guitar tone, you can tell it’s Bill Steer, but each album is always a product of its time.”

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat