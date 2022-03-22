mxdwn Music

Menu

Carcass Announce Spring 2022 Tour Dates

March 22nd, 2022 - 2:26 PM

Carcass Announce Spring 2022 Tour Dates
Photographer Credit: Raymond Flotat

British death metal band, Carcass, have unveiled the official dates for their upcoming spring tour. They will be joined by labelmates Immolation and Creeping Death.

The tour will begin May 12 in Austin, and conclude May 27 in Baltimore. Along the way, they will make stops in Albuquerque, Tucson, Santa Ana, Roseville, Colorado Springs, Omaha, Madison, Indianapolis, Buffalo, Brooklyn and Worcester.

On tour, Carcass will perform their newly-released studio album, Torn Arteries. In anticipation of the album’s release, the group unveiled single and accompanied music video titled “Dance of Ixtab” in September.

The music video for the song was an animated graphic novel-type video, exploring a dark and ancient story indicated by frontman Jeff Walker’s deep and melancholic vocals.

In addition, Carcass released “Kelly’s Meat Emporium” in June, ahead of the album’s release. The song serves as an ode to the band’s longtime run, having been playing together since 1986.

On the album as a whole, Walker stated, “I think as our 7th album, it does stand out from the others both sonically and stylistically. You can definitely tell that it’s Carcass; when you drop that needle on the vinyl, when you hear that guitar tone, you can tell it’s Bill Steer, but each album is always a product of its time.”

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

Carcass 2022 Tour Dates:5/12 – Austin, TX @ Oblivion Access+5/14 – Albuquerque, NM @ Launchpad515 – Tucson, AZ @ 101 Toole5/16 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory5/17 – Roseville, CA @ Goldfield Trading Post5/20 – Colorado Springs, CO @ The Black Sheep5/21 – Omaha, NE @ The Slowdown*5/22 – Madison, WI @ The Majestic5/23 – Indianapolis, IN @ Vogue5/24 – Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom5/25 – Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere^5/26 – Worcester, MA @ Palladium Upstairs^5/27 – Baltimore, MD @ Maryland Deathfest+ No Immolation or Creeping Death* No Creeping Death^ No Immolation

Comments
© mxdwn.com 2001 - 2021. All rights reserved.