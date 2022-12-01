Obituary Share Gutteral Title Track for Upcoming Album “Dying of Everything”

“We’ve definitely been working on new tunes, and we’ve been taking our time,” vocalist John Tardy said in an interview last year. “We didn’t feel like releasing [a new album] now in the middle of the pandemic when you can’t go on tour and support it is not what we wanted to do, so we’re in no hurry. But by the time next year comes around, we’re gonna be hitting the road again. We’re getting tours set up, and we will be releasing another album next year before we hit the road and start touring again.”

When asked about the forthcoming LP, Tardy replied, “I think it’s just gonna sound like Obituary. You know us — we’re kind of cavemen; we don’t like to evolve too much. We like to change it up and do a little here and there, but we’re getting too old to change too much, I think. So as long as it’s heavy and pounding, then that’s what you can expect.” (Blabbermouth)

Dying of Everything track listing:

01. Barely Alive

02. The Wrong Time

03. Without A Conscience

04. War

05. Dying Of Everything

06. My Will To Live

07. By The Dawn

08. Weaponize The Hate

09. Torn Apart

10. Be Warned