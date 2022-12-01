mxdwn Music

Obituary Share Gutteral Title Track for Upcoming Album “Dying of Everything”

December 1st, 2022 - 12:28 PM

Florida death metal soldiers Obituary are all set to release their next studio album, Dying of Everything. In the leadup to its January 13 release, the record’s second single and title track is not out and ready to stream. Check it out below:

Regarding their latest release, the band said the following: “We picked the title track for the second single to give fans a taste of something a bit different than that typical Obituary style and we are excited to showcase Ken’s [Andrews, guitar] writing ability. When he and Donald [Tardy, drums] put their heads together and feel, it just adds some extra flavor and spice to ‘Dying Of Everything’ and can’t wait for the fans to hear it!!”

“We’ve definitely been working on new tunes, and we’ve been taking our time,” vocalist John Tardy said in an interview last year. “We didn’t feel like releasing [a new album] now in the middle of the pandemic when you can’t go on tour and support it is not what we wanted to do, so we’re in no hurry. But by the time next year comes around, we’re gonna be hitting the road again. We’re getting tours set up, and we will be releasing another album next year before we hit the road and start touring again.”

When asked about the forthcoming LP, Tardy replied, “I think it’s just gonna sound like Obituary. You know us — we’re kind of cavemen; we don’t like to evolve too much. We like to change it up and do a little here and there, but we’re getting too old to change too much, I think. So as long as it’s heavy and pounding, then that’s what you can expect.” (Blabbermouth)

Dying of Everything track listing:

01. Barely Alive
02. The Wrong Time
03. Without A Conscience
04. War
05. Dying Of Everything
06. My Will To Live
07. By The Dawn
08. Weaponize The Hate
09. Torn Apart
10. Be Warned

