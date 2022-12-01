Obituary Share Gutteral Title Track for Upcoming Album “Dying of Everything”

Florida death metal soldiers Obituary are all set to release their next studio album, Dying of Everything. In the leadup to its January 13 release, the record’s second single and title track is not out and ready to stream. Check it out below:
Regarding their latest release, the band said the following: “We picked the title track for the second single to give fans a taste of something a bit different than that typical Obituary style and we are excited to showcase Ken’s [Andrews, guitar] writing ability. When he and Donald [Tardy, drums] put their heads together and feel, it just adds some extra flavor and spice to ‘Dying Of Everything’ and can’t wait for the fans to hear it!!”