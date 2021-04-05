Steve-O of Jackass Provides Guest Vocals on New Satanic Planet Song “Steve-O Takes a Trip to Satanic Planet”

Home News Ariel King April 5th, 2021 - 7:07 PM

Jackass’ Steve-O has joined Satanic Planet on their new track, “Steve-O Takes A Trip To Satanic Planet.” The band, which includes The Locust and Dead Cross’ Justin Pearson, Suicidal Tendencies and Dead Cross’ Dave Lombardo, Planet B’s Luke Henshaw, and The Satanic Temple’s Lucien Greaves, invited Steve-O to join them on the track.

Proceeds from “Steve-O Takes A Trip To Satanic Planet” will benefit the Best Friends Animal Society, a no-kill animal shelter that also supports special-needs animals. The track acts more as a public service announcement than an actual song, and sits at a minute and 30 seconds.

The short track features Steve-O’s narration over Satanic Planet’s spooky instrumentals. “I’ve heard it said that religion is for people afraid of Hell, and spirituality is for people who have been to Hell,” Steve-O said. He states that he’d prefer to stick with the people he loves in the afterlife, “and if that means going to Hell, then Hail Satan.”

The track comes from Stanic Planet’s upcoming self-titled debut album, which will be released on May 28. The band previously released the single “Baphomet” in March, which included depictions of the band’s satanic imagery.

Lombardo had announced the formation of Satanic Planet last year, with the band recording their debut album during quarantine from the pandemic.

“As the trio were diligently working, and nearly completed with, the music for their debut album, the worldwide pandemic hit, seemingly bringing things to a halt,” Satanic Planet’s Bandcamp description reads. “However, with the onset of this new way of living, the newly-formed band was in a unique position to enlist the legendary Dave Lombardo, who found himself not touring for the first time in years, and suddenly having more time to work in his home studio on projects that interested him. With the addition of this iconic drummer, Satanic Planet was complete.”