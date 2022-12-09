Bam Margera Hospitalized and Placed on Ventilator

Home News Gracie Chunes December 9th, 2022 - 12:35 PM

On Friday, Decemeber 9, TMZ reported that Jackass star Bam Margera has been hospitalized and placed on a ventilator. This happened as a result of Margera testing positive for COVID-19. The actor has a serious case of pneumonia and his oxygen levels deteriorated to the point where he had to be placed on a ventilator. At this time, Margera remains in the ICU, but sources close to him say he is stable.

Earlier this year, Margera completed a one-year substance abuse program as a part of his court mandated rehab, following his dismissal from Jackass Forever. Bam has since been in and out of rehab programs and his health has become a bit of a conspiracy. Fans started a “Free Bam” movement, which his family promptly responded to via and Instagram post. Ultimately, the family asks for respect during this time. (Consequence)