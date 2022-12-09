Amon Amarth Share Nordic-Inspired New Video For “Oden Owns You All”

Home News Trisha Valdez December 9th, 2022 - 4:37 PM

Amon Amarth has released a new music video called Oden Owns You All. This heavy metal band released a music/lyric video for their song while they are on their Great Heathen Tour. Tour dates will be down below.

According to Metal Blade, “The tour comes to a historical close on Saturday, December 17th when the band become the first death metal band to ever headline the legendary Kia forum in Los Angeles with their full-scale European production, featuring Viking Ships, a Viking helmet drum riser, live battle reenactments and the now infamous “Viking Row” and enough pyro to raze several villages to the ground.”

This cinematic music video shows the toughness and brute a Viking needs to have. It starts off with a few Viking men wielding a weapon out of hot coal. It then switches to a man carving out his own.

Throughout the whole music/lyric video it shows the men making weapon preparing for war, one with metal and one with wood. The ending of the music video it looks like the two “leaders” meet and are making peace.

One leader gift a weapon to the other, however the one that was gifted does not want peace. The music video ends.

THE GREAT HEATHEN TOUR

US HEADLINE RUN W/ CARCASS, OBITUARY AND CATTLE DECAPITATION

Friday, Dec 09 – Denver, CO @ The Fillmore

Saturday, Dec 10 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

Monday, Dec 12 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SODO

Tuesday, Dec 13 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

Thursday, Dec 15 – Wheatland, CA @ Hard Rock Live

Friday, Dec 16 – San Diego, CA @ SOMA

Saturday, Dec 17 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum

