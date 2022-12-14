Philip Anselmo Performs “Arise” On Stage With Sepultura In Chile

Home News Roy Lott December 14th, 2022 - 8:38 PM

Fans at Sepultura’s show in Santiago, Chile got quite the show. Pantera’s frontman Philip Anselmo joined the band onstage on Monday at Movistar Arena in Santiago, Chile to perform the Sepultura classic “Arise.” Sepultura served as the opening act of the sold-out show. Check out fan footage from the show below.

Shortly before the scheduled show, they played Knotfest in the same city without guitarist Rex Brown. Brown’s absence was due to him testing positive for COVID-19, which forced him to not play the arena show as well. Cattle Decapitation’s bassist Derek Engemann filled in for Brown and has previously played with Anselmo.

The show follows a string of recent festival appearances earlier this month, marking their first shows in over 20 years. The band first played at Mexico City’s Hell & Heaven Metal Fest and have a few shows plotted for next year. They were recently announced to play Florida’s Welcome to Rockville Festival alongside Tool, Slipknot, Avenged Sevenfold and Incubus in May as well as the Rockfest in Wisconsin, which will mark the first show in the states. They will also be joining Metallica on their M72 world tour next year. Tickets and VIP packages are on sale now for all shows.