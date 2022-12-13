Pantera Announces Summer 2023 U.S Show At Rock Fest

Home News Cait Stoddard December 13th, 2022 - 3:33 PM

According to consequence.net metal band Pantera have announced they will be headlining Rock Fest which takes place on July 13-15 in Cadott, Wisconsin. The gig falls between Pantera’s previously announced European tour and their stint supporting Metallica’s North American tour. If no earlier US dates have not been announced, it will be the band’s first stateside show since July 2001.

“Securing this act was a really big deal for us. We really wanted this for our fans. I mean, their first US tour in over two decades. Christmas is in July!” said Rock Fest promoter Wade Asher

Pantera features classic members Philip Anselmo and Rex Brown alongside Zakk Wylde and Charlie Benante who played their first show with the lineup at Hell & Heaven Fest outside Mexico City. Since then the band has played a few more Latin American gigs but were forced to perform without Brown at last Sunday night’s show at Knotfest Chile in Santiago due to health issues.

Wylde and Benante are filling the legendary shoes of late brothers Dimebag Darrell and Vinnie Paul, re. “Basically, the Pantera thing has always been about the celebration — celebrating the brothers Vinnie and Darrell, celebrating the music, and, of course, celebrating the fans.” Benante told Modern Drummer

For tickets to Rock Fest, click here.