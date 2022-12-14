Welcome to Rockville Announces 2023 Lineup Featuring Tool, Slipknot, Pantera and More

Home News Karan Singh December 14th, 2022 - 12:09 PM

Tool perform at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, CA, USA on 20 October, 2019.

Hard rock and heavy metal carnival Welcome To Rockville is all set to return in 2023. This past year, 15,000 fans gathered for the 12th edition of the annual event in Daytona Beach, Florida, showing no signs of slowing down. The lineup for next year has just been announced and it is massive!

Scheduled to take place from May 18-21, the four-day festival will feature deep roster of heavyweights: Tool, Slipknot, Avenged Sevenfold, Pantera, Deftones, Rob Zombie, Godsmack, Evanescence, Incubus, Queens of the Stone Age and Alice Cooper, to name a few. Jose “Metal Ambassador” Mangin will be hosting the event.

Whereas Pantera’s return has been the big news of the year, having them on the same card as these many top-tier veterans of the rock and metal domain is no joke. Charting out an itinerary for each day of the event will most likely be a challenge unto itself!

“We are so excited to be bringing this fantastic lineup to Welcome To Rockville,” organizer Danny Wimmer said. “Our fans have been wanting Pantera and along with one of Avenged Sevenfold’s first live shows in five years, crowd favorite Slipknot, AND one of the greatest rock bands of all time, Tool, we are delivering a jam-packed weekend to the ‘The World Center of Rock.’ Can’t wait to see everyone in May!”

Early Bird Passes for the event sold out before the lineup was even released. Single day and weekend passes for Welcome To Rockville can be purchased here.

The current 2023 lineup is as follows:

Thursday, May 18: Slipknot, Rob Zombie, Queens of the Stone Age, Puscifer, Trivium, Bullet For My Valentine, Black Veil Brides, Suicidal Tendencies, Avatar, Black Stone Cherry, Converge, Band-Maid, Austin Meade, Stray From the Path, Brutus, Rain City Drive, Bloodywood, Malevolence, Vended, Rivals, Nevertel, Widow7, Conquer Divide, Budderside



Friday, May 19: Avenged Sevenfold, Evanescence, Hardy, I Prevail, Motionless In White, Asking Alexandria, Sleeping with Sirens, Badflower, Ayron Jones, Memphis May Fire, From Ashes to New, Born of Osiris, The Warning, Mothica, Des Rocs, Varials, Tallah, Tigercub, Slay Squad, Ryan Oakes, Tuk Smith and the Restless Hearts, Bastardane, OTTTO, Until I Die

Saturday, May 20: Pantera, Godsmack, Alice Cooper, Chevelle, Alter Bridge, Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Evening, Knocked Loose, Rival Sons, Yelawolf Presents: Sometimes Y, Pop Evil, Suicide Silence, Sepultura, The Bronx, Poorstacy, Ho99o9, Zero 9:36, Maylene and the Sons of Disaster, Dayseeker, Dead Poet Society, Kreator, The Violent, Starcrawler, Hammerhedd

Sunday, May 21: Tool, Deftones, Incubus, The Mars Volta, Coheed & Cambria, Pennywise, Ghostemane, Grandson, Sueco, Filter, Deafheaven, Anti-Flag, Senses Fail, New Years Day, Nothing, Nowhere., Angel Du$t, Nova Twins, Point North, Wargasm, Bob Vylan, Capital Theatre, Uncured, Reddstar

Photo Credit: Marv Watson