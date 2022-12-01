Ticket Prices For Metallica’s Upcoming M72 Tour Range From $400 To $7000

Home News Roy Lott December 1st, 2022 - 12:23 AM

Following the announcement of their upcoming M72 stadium tour, Metallica has unveiled the ticket prices for the outing. The tour will feature a new in-the-round stage design with their famous snake pit now in the center of the stage. There is also five different level of experiences that fans can purchase for the shows. Each level comes with different perks including a meet and greet, backstage tour, a pre-show party and merchandise. Prices range from $400-7000 .

For the die-hard Metallica fans, the band is bringing back the “I Disappear” pass. The pass includes:

One (1) general admission floor ticket with early entry for as many shows as you want to attend, per your “I Disappear” Ticket type

One (1) special edition metal laminate – personalized with your name!

The “I Disappear” ticket may not be used for festivals, promotional shows, or benefit concerts, as well as any other Metallica appearance not included in the “M72” world tour announced on November 28, 2022.

Only two-day “Enhanced Experiences” are available. There are no plans at this time to offer single-day “Enhanced Experience” packages on January 20, 2023, when single-day show tickets go on sale.

The M72 world tour kicks off on April 27 in Amsterdam.