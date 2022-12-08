Pantera’s Charlie Benante And Rex Brown Post Tribute To Founding Member Of The Band Dimebag Darrell

Home News Cait Stoddard December 8th, 2022 - 4:16 PM

Today revolvermag.com mentioned that it is the death anniversary of Pantera‘s guitarist Dimebag Darrell. On social media fans from all over the world have posted tributes to Darrell all day and now Darrell’s former bandmate Rex Brown and longtime friend Charlie Benante have shared their own tributes to the late Pantera band member.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rex Brown (@rexbrownofficial)

“It’s been 18 years since Dimebag Darrell was tragically taken. Thanks to all of you for keeping his memory alive! Make sure you do a blacktooth or three in his honor. R.I.P. Jeffrey Mayhem Thompson, Nathan Bray & Erin Halk who also lost their lives trying to protect Dime.” said Brown

“Remembering Dimebag Darrell today and everyday,” said Benante

For those who may not know the “blacktooth” or “Black Tooth Grin” was Darrell’s signature cocktail which is a mix of Crown Royal, Seagram’s 7 and Coca-Cola that he and his Pantera bandmates drank like water back in the day.

The other men Brown mentioned on his Instagram post were other people who were tragically killed by the gunman who fatally shot Darrell onstage during the performance in 2004.