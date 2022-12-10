Roger Waters Releases The Lockdown Sessions That Includes New Version Of “Comfortably Numb”

Home News Gracie Chunes December 10th, 2022 - 11:34 AM

On Friday, December 9, Roger Waters released The Lockdown Sessions via Sony Music. All the songs were recorded at home during the COVID-19 pandemic between 2020 and 2021. The EP features “Comfortably Numb 2022,” which was recorded during Waters This Is Not A Drill North American tour.

The album consists of songs from Waters time with Pink Floyd and his solo career. “Mother” and “Vera” are off of Pink Floyd’s The Wall. “Two Suns In The Sunset” and “The Gunner’s Dream” are off of Waters final Pink Floyd album The Final Cut. “The Bravery of Being Out Of Range” is off of Waters highly acclaimed solo album Amused To Death. The final track is a new version of the classic Pink Floyd track “Comfortably Numb.”

The Lockdown Sessions track list is as follows:

Mother

Two Suns In The Sunset

Vera

The Gunner’s Dream

The Bravery of Being Out of Range

Comfortably Numb 2022

The Lockdown Sessions were were produced by Waters and Gus Seyffert. The recordings feature Waters on vocals, guitar and piano, Seyffert on bass, cello and vocals, Joey Waronker on drums and percussion, Dave Kilminster on guitar and rhythm guitar, Jonathan Wilson on guitar and vocals, Jon Carin on keyboards and vocals, Lucius on vocals, Bo Koster on hammond on all tracks but one (“Mother”) and Ian Ritchie on saxophone in “Two Suns In The Sunset.”

Roger Waters will tour his album This Is Not A Drill in Europe in 2023. With 40 shows across 14 European countries, Waters will kick things off in Lisbon on Friday, March 17, 2023 at the Altice Arena. Find tickets and more information here.

Stream The Lockdown Sessions here.

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna