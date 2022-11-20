Roger Waters Shares New Version Of “Comfortably Numb 2022” & Video

Home News Bailey DeSchutter November 20th, 2022 - 11:45 AM

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna

A press release from Fran DeFeo has shared the new version of former Pink Floyd member Roger Waters’ song “Comfortably Numb 2022” accompanied by a new music video directed and produced by Sean Evans with photography from Kate Izor. The original song had been on Pink Floyd’s album The Wall.

The new video opens with booming thunder and lightning over a large city. We then see many decrepit looking skyscrapers with an apocalyptic feel. There is a large crowd of people that are frozen in time, and most do not have distinguishable features. The video has a dark, dismal feeling that aligns well with Waters’ slow and deep vocals.

Waters discussed the song upon its release, stating that “During lockdown I made a demo of a new version of “Comfortably Numb” as an opener for our new show This Is Not A Drill. I pitched it a whole step down in A minor to make it darker and arranged it with no solos, except over the outro chord sequence, where there is a heartrendingly beautiful female vocal solo from Shanay Johnson, one of our new singers.”

Waters produced the song with fellow artist Gus Seyffert and features Waters on vocals; Seyffert on bass, synth, percussion, & backup vocals; Joey Waronker on drums; Dave Kilminster on vocals; Jonathan Wilson on harmonium, synth, guitar, & vocals; Jon Carin on synth & vocals, Shanay Johnson for vocals, Amanda Belair for vocals; Robert Walter on organ; Nigel Godrich on strings, amp, and backing vocals.

Waters’ new track comes after he has had multiple political controversies in regards to the war between Ukraine and Russia.

