New Pink Floyd Documentary ‘Have You Got It Yet’ To Explore Syd Barrett

Home News Trisha Valdez October 14th, 2022 - 5:58 PM

Pink Floyd was an English rock band who sadly broke up around 1985. Co-Founder of the band Syd Barrett is the subject of a new documentary series that will be coming soon to streaming services. From Mercury Studios a new documentary, Have you Got it Yet? The Story of Syd Barrett and Pink Floyd.

A few reports claim the film was co-directed by Roddy Bogawa and Storm Thorgerson. Thorgerson unfortunately passed away in 2013 at the age of 69 due to cancer. He was not able to finish the film, but Bogawa worked with Storm Studios photographer and producer to complete this documentary for him.

Thorgerson went to high school with Barrett and Roger Waters. He watched the band take formation and saw everything that happened with Barrett firsthand. He saw how he came up for the name of the band, the songs he wrote, and he saw the not so pretty things. Such as the overindulgence in drugs and the mental health troubles he had to go through. Thorgerson saw the rise and fall of the band, it is no wonder as to why he chose to help make this documentary, even though he could sadly not help finish it.

A quote from Co-Director Bogawa, “It’s the tragic story of Brian Wilson and Kurt Cobain and many others in music and art whose explosive creative drives often rest on fragile exuberant energy that gets pressure cooked from their success. The film is not only a portrait of one of the most iconic cult figures in music through the lens and memories of his bandmates, lovers, friends, and musicians but also a look back at a group of friends growing up in the mid-sixties and their idealism, ambitions, hopes and dreams during such an amazing cultural moment.”

This documentary is to celebrate the life that was lived and the memories that were made on the way. This documentary has no public release date. To read more about Pink Floyd click here.