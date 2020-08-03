Roger Waters and Lucius Cover John Prine’s “Hello In There” for Newport Folk Festival Live Stream

Home News Aaron Grech August 3rd, 2020 - 9:54 PM

Sharon Alagna

The Newport Folk Festival was cancelled this year due to COVID-19, but the event held a massive live stream, that held a duet with Phoebe Bridgers and Courtney Barnett, a massive cover of Burt Bacharach’s “What The World Needs Now Is Love,” featuring Jim James, Glen Hansard, Colin Meloy, Julien Baker, Valerie June, Andrew Bird and Grace Potter and performances by Tom Morello, Jason Isbell and Brandi Carlile.

Another notable performance included a collaboration between legendary Pink Floyd frontman Roger Waters and the pop outfit Lucius, who covered John Prine’s “Hello In There” from his 1971 self-titled debut album. Both artists had previously performed the song alongside the late Prine at the 2017 edition of the festival. Prine passed away earlier this year at the age of 73 due to COVID-19 complications.

Waters sand and performed on acoustic guitar, while Lucius performed vocals. The trio each took on different vocal parts and recorded this cover in separate locations. Water’s deep voice provided a folksy spoken word aura to the track, while Lucius’ gave the cover an ethereal feel with their breezy vocals.

Waters and Lucius teamed up earlier this year for a cover of Pink Floyd’s “Two Suns in Sunset” from the band’s 1983 studio album The Final Cut. The performers were joined by Joey Waronker on drums, Dave Kilminster on guitar, Gus Seyffert on bass, Jonathan Wilson on guitar, Jon Carin on piano and keys, Bo Koster on organ and Ian Ritchie on saxophone. Lucius held a four hour live stream alongside Barnett earlier this year.

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna