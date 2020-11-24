Mick Fleetwood & Friends Announces Release of Concert Celebrating the Music of Peter Green and the Early Years of Fleetwood Mac Featuring Kirk Hammett, Pete Townshend, Noel Gallagher and More

Home News Aaron Grech November 24th, 2020 - 11:23 PM

Mick Fleetwood & Friends, a collective of musicians including founding Fleetwood Mac performer Mick Fleetwood and other high profile performers, will be releasing a concert film of Peter Green’s tribute at the Palladium in London earlier this year. Green was a member of Fleetwood Mac prior to the involvement of Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham, when the group were focused predominantly on blues. This record, titled, Celebrate The Music Of Peter Green And The Early Years Of Fleetwood Mac, will be out on April 30, via BMG.

Green was featured on the first three Fleetwood Mac Albums, Fleetwood Mac also called Peter Green’s Fleetwood Mac, to differentiate it from the group’s 1975 self-titled record, Mr. Wonderful and Then Play On. Green left the group to focus on his mental health, after being diagnosed with schizophrenia.

Musicians such as Kirk Hammett, Billy Gibbons, Pete Townsend, Steven Tyler and Noel Gallagher, performed at this tribute in February, which preceded his passing in July. A performance from this tribute, alongside an original Fleetwood Mac Recording “Green Manalishi (with the Two Pronged Crown),” will also be released as a 12″ vinyl record. Other prominent musicians involved include Neil Finn, David Gilmour, John Mayall, Christine McVie, Jeremy Spencer, Zak Starkey and Bill Wyman.

“The concert was a celebration of those early blues days where we all began, and it’s important to recognize the profound impact Peter and the early Fleetwood Mac had on the world of music,” Mick Fleetwood said in a press release. “Peter was my greatest mentor and it gave me such joy to pay tribute to his incredible talent. I was honored to be sharing the stage with some of the many artists Peter has inspired over the years and who share my great respect for this remarkable musician. ‘Then Play On’…”

Celebrate The Music Of Peter Green And The Early Years Of Fleetwood Mac track list

Act I

1. Rolling Man (feat. Rick Vito)

2. Homework (feat. Jonny Lang)

3. Doctor Brown (feat. Billy Gibbons)

4. All Your Love (feat. John Mayall)

5. Rattlesnake Shake (feat. Billy Gibbons & Steven Tyler)

6. Stop Messin’ Round (feat. Christine McVie)

7. Looking For Somebody (feat. Christine McVie)

8. Sandy Mary (feat. Jonny Lang)

9. Love That Burns (feat. Rick Vito)

10. The World Keep Turning (feat. Noel Gallagher)

11. Like Crying (feat. Noel Gallagher)

12. No Place To Go (feat. Rick Vito)

13. Station Man (feat. Pete Townshend)

Act II

1. Man Of The World (feat. Neil Finn)

2. Oh Well (Pt.1) (feat. Billy Gibbons & Steven Tyler)

3. Oh Well (Pt.2) (feat. David Gilmour)

4. Need Your Love So Bad (feat. Jonny Lang)

5. Black Magic Woman (feat. Rick Vito)

6. The Sky Is Crying (feat. Jeremy Spencer)

7. I Can’t Hold Out (feat. Jeremy Spencer)

8. The Green Manalishi (With The Two Prong Crown) (feat. Billy Gibbons & Kirk Hammett)

9. Albatross (feat. David Gilmour)

10. Shake Your Moneymaker (group finale)

