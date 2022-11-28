Pantera Announces North American 2023-2024 Tour Dates with Metallica

Home News Cait Stoddard November 28th, 2022 - 12:13 PM

Photo Credit is Raymond Flotat

Today blabbermouth.net reported the new reformed Pantera will be touring with Metallica in 2023 and 2024 which includes two shows in each city the band will be visiting in. As stated in the press release Metallica have promised they will perform different setlists and opening bands at each show.

Pantera consists of surviving band members bassist Rex Brown and vocalist Philip Anselmo, guitarist Zakk Wylde, (Ozzy Osbourne, Black Label Society) and drummer Charlie Benante (Anthrax). The band is set to headline several popular music festivals in North America, South America and Europe.

Also Pantera will perform their first shows in over 20 years next month in Mexico’s Hell & Heaven Metal Fest and Monterrey Metal Fest, along with appearances at three Knotfest festivals in South America. Also there will be a show with Judas Priest in São Paulo, Brazil and a headlining concert in Santiago Chile.

Pantera will be supporting Metallica at the following shows

2023

8/04 – East Rutherford, NJ – Metlife Stadium

8/11 – Montreal, Canada – Stade Olympique

8/18 – Arlington, TX – AT&T Stadium

8/25 – Los Angeles, CA – SOFI Stadium

9/01 – Phoenix, AZ – State Farm Stadium

11/03 – St. Louis, MO – The Dome (At America’s Center)

11/10 – Detroit, MI – Ford Field

2024

8/02 – Foxborough, MA – Gillette Stadium

8/09 – Chicago, IL – Solider Field

8/16 – Minneapolis, MN – US Bank Stadium

8/23 – Edmonton, Canada – Commonwealth Stadium

8/30 – Seattle, WA – Lumen Field