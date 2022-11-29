Rex Brown Breaks Silence on Pantera Tour

Home News Katherine Gilliam November 29th, 2022 - 7:44 PM

Pantera’s Rex Brown has finally disclosed the specifics of Pantera’s upcoming reunion concerts. Accompanied by guitarist Zakk Wylde and drummer Charlie Benante from Anthrax, who are heavy-heartedly taking the place of the late Pantera members Dimebag Darrell and Vinnie Paul, the band plans to take the stage for the first time in over twenty years this Friday, December 2nd in Mexico City. In the meantime, the original singer and bassist, Philip Anselmo and Rex Brown respectively, have been in charge of promoting Pantera’s monumental collision as the anticipation and hype heighten as the dates of the upcoming tour draw closer. Over the Thanksgiving weekend, Rex Brook finally broke his silence online as he shared two new video teasers promoting the reunion concerts to Pantera’s official Instagram account, with the caption: “Get ready folks, this is gonna be one Hell of a Ride…And then some!!” wrote Brown, sharing the photo of himself, Benante, and Wylde that surfaced last week. “This was the start of the ZW [Zakk Wylde] sessions that grew into a Monster…5 days ‘til Mexico City!! Bolt in…..”

Jon Hadusek of Consequence Heavy describes the teasers with in-depth precision, sharing that “the first [teaser] features fuzzy shots of a practice room with heavy guitars chords — presumably played by Wylde — and the sound of a roaring crowd. The second teaser has a bit more substance, featuring imagery of the late Dimebag Darrell and Vinnie Paul along with the text: “For the Brothers. For the Fans.” The intro of “Cowboys from Hell” plays to the shouts of an audience appropriately chanting: “Fuck shit up!” (Consequence).

Check out the Instagram posts below.

Despite the tour’s branding as a “reunion,” Zakk Wylde and many fans disagree because of Dimebag Darrell and Vinnie Paul’s unfortunate absence due to their early passing. Wylde is instead calling the concerts simply a show performed by “Philip Anselmo, Rex Brown, and two of their buddies.”

Pantera has also announced that they will be joining Metallica for a North American 2023-2024 tour.