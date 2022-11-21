Charlie Benante Shares First Rehearsal Photos of the New Pantera Lineup

Fans of metal music have something to be excited about because Pantera will be gearing up to perform live and it has been more than 20 years since the band has performed live in front of their fans. Contributing to the excitement is drummer Charlie Benante who went on Instagram to post the first photos of Pantera rehearsing for the upcoming concerts.

Earlier this year Benante and guitarist Zakk Wylde have taken a hard task by filling in of the late brothers Vinnie Paul and Dimebag Darrell. Benante and Wylde will be performing with classic Pantera band members Philip Anselmo and Rex Brown.

On Benante’s social media accounts he has shared mored pictures of the band’s rehearsal space in New Orleans which are mostly of himself with Brown and Wylde and one pic showing a blurry view of Anselmo on the the drum kit.