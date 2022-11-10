Treefort Music Festival Announces First Wave Of 2023 Lineup Featuring Margo Price, The Stone Foxes, Unknown Mortal Orchestra & More

Today Treefort Music Fest announced the first wave of the lineup for the 11 annual music and arts festival which is set to take place on March 22-26, 2023 in downtown Boise, Idaho. The initial lineup features all five Main Stage headliners, more than 185 emerging and and renown artists and bands hailing from 25 states and 15 countries, and a handful of headliners performing at the forts of Treefort.
The initial lineup includes: Unknown Mortal Orchestra, Leikeli47, Margo Price, Surf Curse, Cautious Clay, Ani Difranco, Godspeed You! Black Emperor, Tom The Mail Man, Lady Wray, Kae Tempest, Blu Detiger (DJ SET), Hermanos Gutierrez, Built To Spill, Boogie T, Celisse, 700 Bliss, Butcher Brown, Dumbo Gets Mad, Son Rompe Pera, 454, Covet, Derya Yildirim & Grup Şimsek and many more
Also the event includes different kinds of forts people can join in.
ComedyFort 2023
Treefort Music Fest is bringing Tig Notaro to headline Comedyfort. The Emmy and Grammy nominated stand-up comedian, writer, radio contributor, and actor will perform on Saturday, March 25, 2023 at The Egyptian Theatre at 9PM. Tickets are on sale on Friday, November 11, 2022, and are $55 for GA floor seats or $75 for select floor seats (near stage/front row). Festival Passholders will have first come, first served seating on the second level/mezzanine. Tickets and more information at treefortmusicfest.com/comedyfort-2023.
HackFort 2023
Dr. Miriam Meckel and Dr. Léa Steinacker, co-founders of ada learning, the European community platform for organizational development and personal growth, will headline Hackfort at the upcoming Treefort Music Fest. Hackfort 2023 will have talks, workshops & demos focused on Quantum Computing and the Future, Women In Technology, and Hands on With Hackers – Mentorship in Action, plus a multi-day BoiseLAN competition. All Hackfort events are included in a Treefort Festival pass. Hackfort badges are on sale Friday, November 11 for $30 and allow priority access to all Hackfort events. Tickets and more information at treefortmusicfest.com/hackfort-2023.
KidFort 2023
Kidfort at Treefort has announced two performers for the upcoming fest: teaching artists Mp Phillips and the Spaghetti Pants Dance Band and Portland-based family band, Triple Rainbow. Each year, Treefort invites young people to participate in Kidfort and submissions are open now for kids and teens in grades 1-12 to perform in the 2023 Youth Variety Showcase. More information available at treefortmusicfest.com/kidfort-2023.
LineUp:
Unknown Mortal Orchestra
Leikeli47
Margo Price
Surf Curse
Cautious Clay
Ani DiFranco
Godspeed You! Black Emperor
Tom The Mail Man
Lady Wray
Kate Tempest
Blu DeTiger (DJ Set)
Hermanos Gutiérrez
Built To Spill
Boogie T
Drugdealer
Pinback
MIKE
illuminati hotties
Petey
Celisse
BabyJake
Protomartyr
Destroy Boys
Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith
Dumbo Gets Mad
Son Rompe Pera
Brijean
Tanukichan
Nnamdi
Mapache
Orions Belte
Blondshell
Sun June
Bendigo Fletcher
Siena Liggins
Thumpasaurus
Runnner
Covet
The Seshen
Leyla McCalla
Hannah Jadagu
700 Bliss
The Stone Foxes
Charlie Hickey
Spoon Benders
TEKE::TEKE
Mauskovic Dance Band
Psymon Spine
The Paranoyds
Butcher Brown
Big Joanie
Guerilla Toss
Hyd
Infinity Song
Cory Hanson
Aoife Nessa Frances
Hooveriii
Brainstory
Daisha McBride
Help
King Pari
Catbite
Death Valley Girls
Blood Lemon
Husbands
Joe Hertler & The Rainbow Seekers
KAINA
MONSTERWATCH
Sen Morimoto
Sarah Shook & The Disarmers
Jane Weaver
JOON
Macie Stewart
Emily Wolfe
Zeta
Demob Happy
Blvck Hippie
Moon Owl’s Mages
BOYO
DYGL
We Don’t Ride Llamas
Lo Moon
The Golden Dregs
Arcy Drive
Luci
Teen Mortgage
Prism Bitch
Summer Cannibals
Crush The Monster
Pink Fuzz
Vicky Farewell
208 Natives
Sea Moya
Causeway
French Cassettes
Esther Rose
The Pine Hearts
The Wandering Hearts
Lola Kirke
future.exboyfriend
Jeremy Ivey
Pearl Charles
Michael Rault
modernlove.
Jeff Crosby
Flamingos in the Tree
Been Stellar
Disq
Model/Actriz
Beach Bums
Papas
TeZATalks
Jango
N3ptune + Rusty Steve
Jess Cornelius
Mother Sun
Mightmare
Summer Like The Season
Disco Doom
Shiny Around The Edges
Scout Gillett
Itchy Kitty
Jeffrey Martin
Laveda
Wizzerd
The Macks
Hey, ily
Ghorot
Archer Oh
The Band Ice Cream
Plum Vision
L.A. Exes
Lose
Cous
Country Westerns
Bart Budwig
Taco Tapes
Bill Coffey & His Cash Money Cousins
St. Terrible
aka Belle
The Very Most
Status/Non-Status
THIN VEIL
Ealdor Bealu
Eleven & Jason D
Lobo Lara
Monta at Odds
Taleen Kali
RahKeem
!mindparade
Up Is The Down Is The
Vox Rea
Mizu
Mandias
Scrunchies
Bone Haus
Dakota Theim
CMMNWLTH
Black Maracas
knitting
You Said Strange
LOOLOWNINGEN & THE FAR EAST IDIOTS
Dirt Russell
knwbdy
36?
BearKat
Pelvis Wrestley