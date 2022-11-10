Treefort Music Festival Announces First Wave Of 2023 Lineup Featuring Margo Price, The Stone Foxes, Unknown Mortal Orchestra & More

Home News Cait Stoddard November 10th, 2022 - 4:14 PM

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer

Today Treefort Music Fest announced the first wave of the lineup for the 11 annual music and arts festival which is set to take place on March 22-26, 2023 in downtown Boise, Idaho. The initial lineup features all five Main Stage headliners, more than 185 emerging and and renown artists and bands hailing from 25 states and 15 countries, and a handful of headliners performing at the forts of Treefort.

The initial lineup includes: Unknown Mortal Orchestra, Leikeli47, Margo Price, Surf Curse, Cautious Clay, Ani Difranco, Godspeed You! Black Emperor, Tom The Mail Man, Lady Wray, Kae Tempest, Blu Detiger (DJ SET), Hermanos Gutierrez, Built To Spill, Boogie T, Celisse, 700 Bliss, Butcher Brown, Dumbo Gets Mad, Son Rompe Pera, 454, Covet, Derya Yildirim & Grup Şimsek and many more

Also the event includes different kinds of forts people can join in.

ComedyFort 2023

Treefort Music Fest is bringing Tig Notaro to headline Comedyfort. The Emmy and Grammy nominated stand-up comedian, writer, radio contributor, and actor will perform on Saturday, March 25, 2023 at The Egyptian Theatre at 9PM. Tickets are on sale on Friday, November 11, 2022, and are $55 for GA floor seats or $75 for select floor seats (near stage/front row). Festival Passholders will have first come, first served seating on the second level/mezzanine. Tickets and more information at treefortmusicfest.com/comedyfort-2023.

HackFort 2023

Dr. Miriam Meckel and Dr. Léa Steinacker, co-founders of ada learning, the European community platform for organizational development and personal growth, will headline Hackfort at the upcoming Treefort Music Fest. Hackfort 2023 will have talks, workshops & demos focused on Quantum Computing and the Future, Women In Technology, and Hands on With Hackers – Mentorship in Action, plus a multi-day BoiseLAN competition. All Hackfort events are included in a Treefort Festival pass. Hackfort badges are on sale Friday, November 11 for $30 and allow priority access to all Hackfort events. Tickets and more information at treefortmusicfest.com/hackfort-2023.

KidFort 2023

Kidfort at Treefort has announced two performers for the upcoming fest: teaching artists Mp Phillips and the Spaghetti Pants Dance Band and Portland-based family band, Triple Rainbow. Each year, Treefort invites young people to participate in Kidfort and submissions are open now for kids and teens in grades 1-12 to perform in the 2023 Youth Variety Showcase. More information available at treefortmusicfest.com/kidfort-2023.

LineUp:

Unknown Mortal Orchestra

Leikeli47

Margo Price

Surf Curse

Cautious Clay

Ani DiFranco

Godspeed You! Black Emperor

Tom The Mail Man

Lady Wray

Kate Tempest

Blu DeTiger (DJ Set)

Hermanos Gutiérrez

Built To Spill

Boogie T

Drugdealer

Pinback

MIKE

illuminati hotties

Petey

Celisse

BabyJake

Protomartyr

Destroy Boys

Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith

Dumbo Gets Mad

Son Rompe Pera

Brijean

Tanukichan

Nnamdi

Mapache

Orions Belte

Blondshell

Sun June

Bendigo Fletcher

Siena Liggins

Thumpasaurus

Runnner

Covet

The Seshen

Leyla McCalla

Hannah Jadagu

700 Bliss

The Stone Foxes

Charlie Hickey

Spoon Benders

TEKE::TEKE

Mauskovic Dance Band

Psymon Spine

The Paranoyds

Butcher Brown

Big Joanie

Guerilla Toss

Hyd

Infinity Song

Cory Hanson

Aoife Nessa Frances

Hooveriii

Brainstory

Daisha McBride

Help

King Pari

Catbite

Death Valley Girls

Blood Lemon

Husbands

Joe Hertler & The Rainbow Seekers

KAINA

MONSTERWATCH

Sen Morimoto

Sarah Shook & The Disarmers

Jane Weaver

JOON

Macie Stewart

Emily Wolfe

Zeta

Demob Happy

Blvck Hippie

Moon Owl’s Mages

BOYO

DYGL

We Don’t Ride Llamas

Lo Moon

The Golden Dregs

Arcy Drive

Luci

Teen Mortgage

Prism Bitch

Summer Cannibals

Crush The Monster

Pink Fuzz

Vicky Farewell

208 Natives

Sea Moya

Causeway

French Cassettes

Esther Rose

The Pine Hearts

The Wandering Hearts

Lola Kirke

future.exboyfriend

Jeremy Ivey

Pearl Charles

Michael Rault

modernlove.

Jeff Crosby

Flamingos in the Tree

Been Stellar

Disq

Model/Actriz

Beach Bums

Papas

TeZATalks

Jango

N3ptune + Rusty Steve

Jess Cornelius

Mother Sun

Mightmare

Summer Like The Season

Disco Doom

Shiny Around The Edges

Scout Gillett

Itchy Kitty

Jeffrey Martin

Laveda

Wizzerd

The Macks

Hey, ily

Ghorot

Archer Oh

The Band Ice Cream

Plum Vision

L.A. Exes

Lose

Cous

Country Westerns

Bart Budwig

Taco Tapes

Bill Coffey & His Cash Money Cousins

St. Terrible

aka Belle

The Very Most

Status/Non-Status

THIN VEIL

Ealdor Bealu

Eleven & Jason D

Lobo Lara

Monta at Odds

Taleen Kali

RahKeem

!mindparade

Up Is The Down Is The

Vox Rea

Mizu

Mandias

Scrunchies

Bone Haus

Dakota Theim

CMMNWLTH

Black Maracas

knitting

You Said Strange

LOOLOWNINGEN & THE FAR EAST IDIOTS

Dirt Russell

knwbdy

36?

BearKat

Pelvis Wrestley