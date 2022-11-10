Tyler Childers Announces 2023 Tour Dates Featuring Margo Price, Drive-By Truckers, Elle King and More

Home News Cait Stoddard November 10th, 2022 - 12:19 PM

Photo Credit: Boston Schulz

Artist Tyler Childers and his band The Food Stamps released the new triple album, Can I Take My Hounds to Heave? back in September and today Childers has announced a tour to support the album. Send in the Hounds Tour starts in April, June, August and September in North America, with support varying by date which includes Charley Crockett, Drive-By Truckers, Elle King, Marcus King, Margo Price, S John R. Miller, S.G. Goodman, Abby Hamilton, Miles Miller and Wayne Graham.

Also the tour will include includes two New York City performances at the Radio City Music Hall on August 2 and 3 where artist Elle King will be the opening act for both shows. Tickets go on sale Friday, November 18 at 9 AM local time, with various presales starting Wednesday, November 16 at 9 AM local.

Tour Dates

12/10—Asheville, NC—Harrah’s Cherokee Center

2/9—London, UK—Islington Assembly Hall

2/10—London, UK—Islington Assembly Hall

4/14—New Orleans, LA—The Fillmore*

4/16—Georgetown, TX—Two Step Inn (SOLD OUT)

4/20—Irving, TX—The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory†

4/22—Rogers, AR—Walmart AMP‡

4/24—Phoenix, AZ—Arizona Financial Theatre#

4/26—Santa Barbara, CA—Santa Barbara Bowl#

4/27—Berkeley, CA—The Greek Theatre at UC Berkeley#

4/30—Indio, CA—Stagecoach

6/6—Detroit, MI—Masonic Temple Theatre+

6/8—Chicago, IL—The Salt Shed^

6/ 9—Maryland Heights, MO—Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre St. Louis^

6/11—Cleveland, OH—Jacobs Pavilion+

6/14—Minneapolis, MN—The Armory~

6/15—Kansas City, MO—Starlight Theatre~

8/2—New York, NY—Radio City Music Hall×

8/3—New York, NY—Radio City Music Hall×

8/5—Boston, MA—Leader Bank Pavilion

8/6—Portland, ME—Thompson’s Point**

8/10—Philadelphia, PA—The Met

8/11—Columbia, MD—Merriweather Post Pavilion††

8/13—Raleigh, NC—The Red Hat Amphitheater‡‡

8/15—Charlotte, NC—Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre##

8/16—Charlotte, NC—Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre##

8/18—Wilmington, NC—Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park‡‡

8/19—Charleston, SC—Credit One Stadium‡‡

9/27—Morrison, CO—Red Rocks Amphitheatre‡‡

9/28—Morrison, CO—Red Rocks Amphitheatre++