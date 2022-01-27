Treefort Music Fest Announces 2022 Lineup Featuring The Regrettes, Snail Mail, Genesis Owusu And More

Home News Lauren Floyd January 27th, 2022 - 2:32 PM

Treefort Music Festival 2022 announces their third leg of artists, completing the lineup for its March 23-27 festivities in downtown Boise, Idaho. The third and final wave include 140 artists, bringing the line up to nearly 500 artists from across 17 countries and 34 states.

The final line up release includes: Snail Mail, The Regrettes, Genesis Owusu, Magic Sword, Sun June, MarchFourth, The Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band, Snotty Nose Rez Kids, Karl Blau, The Shivas, Tezatalks, East Forest, Isla De Caras, Acid Tongue, Street Fever, Miss Dre, Yak Attack, Weeed, Calva Louise, Películas Geniales and many more!

The festival will celebrate ten years of creative service to local and international festival goers. Its roots, planted in 2012, grew from an interest to showcase the local Boise music and arts community to “one of the hottest music festivals,” People attests. Festival-goers can stay in the loop on all third wave lineup artists with an exclusive playlist from Treefort available on Terror Bird.

“Treefort 10 is shaping up to be our best festival yet. This year’s lineup has more international artists than ever before and so many great local and regional artists as well. Likewise, the forts of Treefort have so many cool and interesting events planned,” said Eric Gilbert, Treefort Music Fest co-founder and festival director. “After a successful September festival, it feels great to bring Treefort Music Fest back in March to celebrate a decade of discovery.”

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz