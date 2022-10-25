Unknown Mortal Orchestra Shares New Song & Video “I Killed Captain Cook”

Home News Cait Stoddard October 25th, 2022 - 10:08 PM

Photo Credit: April Siese

Unknown Mortal Orchestra shares the new single “I Killed Captain Cook” alongside a video starring Ruban Nielson’s mother, Deedee Aipolani Nielson, a Kanaka Maoli from Hilo and Miss Aloha Hula 1973 who is also feature on the single art.

The tender, acoustic track is told from the perspective of the Hawaiian that killed Captain James Cook, the English explorer largely responsible for the colonization of Polynesia, who attempted to kidnap Hawaiian chief Kalaniʻōpuʻu, and eventually met his demise in Hawai’i as a result. Nielson’s mother would tell him the story as a child with pride and the song is written for, and as a tribute to, her. The song also marks the first offering from Unknown Mortal Orchestra this year and serves as the first taste of a forthcoming double album in 2023.

Along with the release of “I Killed Captain Cook,” Unknown Mortal Orchestra announces their first tour in 4 years with a headline North American and UK tour that is set to kick off in March 2023. The run includes stops in Los Angeles, Phoenix, Denver, Detroit and New York City before heading to the UK. Tickets will be available on October 28 at 10 AM local time.

Upcoming Live Dates

3/20 – Spokane, WA Knitting Factory Spokane

3/22 – Portland, OR Crystal Ballroom

3/25 – Seattle, WA The Moore Theatre

3/27 – Sacramento, CA Ace of Spades

3/28 – San Francisco, CA The Fillmore

3/31 – San Diego, CA The Observatory North Park

4/1 – Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Palladium

4/2 – Phoenix, AZ The Van Buren

4/4 – Denver, CO Ogden Theatre

4/5 – Kansas City, MO Uptown Theater

4/6 – St. Louis, MO The Pageant

4/7 – Minneapolis, MN First Avenue

4/8 – Chicago, IL Radius

4/10 – Detroit, MI Majestic Theatre

4/11 – Toronto, ON Queen Elizabeth Theatre

4/13 – New York City, NY Webster Hall

4/14 – New York City, NY Webster Hall

4/18 – Washington, DC 9:30 Club

4/21 – Philadelphia, PA The Fillmore

4/22 – Boston, MA Roadrunner

5/30 – Bexhill, UK De La Warr Pavilion

5/31 – London, UK O2 Academy Brixton

6/15 – Manchester, UK Albert Hall

6/16 – Leeds, UK Stylus

6/17 – Glasgow, UK SWG3 Galvanizers