Godspeed You! Black Emperor Officially Release “Lost” Debut Album After Almost 30 Years

Tara Mobasher February 14th, 2022

Godspeed! You Black Emperor have reissued their “lost” 1994 debut album, All Lights Fucked on the Hairy Amp Drooling. The creation of the album began in 1994, with Efrim Menuck producing under the name God Speed You Black Emperor!, and only 33 copies of the album existed on cassette.

Despite apparent leaks in 2013 and more earlier this month, GS!YBE have officially released the record. The album was released as two sides split into two tracks, with 13 songs on Side A, and 14 on Side B. Having originated in Montreal in 1994, Godspeed! You Black Emperor member Menuck said the album “was a retirement letter, recorded spring/summer/fall summer of 1993.”

All proceeds made from All Lights Fucked on the Hairy Amp Drooling will go towards Canadians for Justice and Peace in the Middle East’s efforts to providing medical oxygen to the Gaza Strip. CJPME is a Canadian organization devoted to promoting equality for all in the Middle East.

The band also returned with their first full-length album in four years, G_d’s Pee AT STATE’S END, which they’re currently on tour performing.