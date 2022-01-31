Kae Tempest Announces Three New Shows In March 2022

Home News Tara Mobasher January 31st, 2022 - 6:10 PM

Kae Tempest announced their upcoming new shows in Brooklyn, Boston, and Washington D.C. for their new album The Line is a Curve, which is set to release on April 8. Tickets will go on sale Friday, February 4 at 10 a.m. on http://www.kaetempest.co.uk/live/.

Their tour dates will take place on March 22, March 23, and March 24 in Washington D.D., Boston, and Brooklyn, respectively. Tempest previously toured around the U.S., U.K., and Europe for The Book of Traps & Lessons, and found inspiration for The Line Is A Curve. Their latest album features the contributions of Kevin Abstract, Lianne La Havas, Grian Chatten, ássia, and Confucius MC.

Temptest describes The Line Is A Curve as an album of growth.

“‘The Line Is A Curve’ is about letting go. Of shame, anxiety, isolation and falling instead into surrender,” they said. Embracing the cyclical nature of time, growth, love. This letting go can hopefully be felt across the record.”

Their new music video for their single “More Pressure” was released earlier this month.