Papa Roach’s Massive Hit “Last Resort” Saved “Thousands” of Lives, Says Jacoby Shaddix

Gabriela Huselton July 19th, 2022

In a recent interview with AXS TV’s “At Home And Social With…”, Papa Roach’s frontman Jacoby Shaddix spoke about the band’s 2000 hit song “Last Resort” which talks about mental health and suicide. According to Blabbermouth, although the song has deep lyrics, it’s still one you can “just turn up in the car and rock out to.”

Shaddix further explains the meaning behind the song in his interview with AXS TV. “I sing the song in the first person, but the song was about my roommate I’d lived with as a teenager and he came to a point where he wanted to take his life. He did not succeed — thank God — but the song is about that downward spiral of emotion and contemplating suicide. That’s a hard place to be — it really is; it really is, honestly. But the real story, the beauty in this thing is that he didn’t take his life. He wasn’t successful in that mission. And he has a beautiful family now, a lovely family.”

He later goes on to say, “The silver lining in this song is it’s been a lifeline to a lot of people out there — a lot of people struggling and finding themselves in this dark place — and somehow this song has spoken to a lot of people’s hearts. And I’ve met thousands of people around the world who have told me that this song in particular has saved their life. And for a moment, I’m, like, ‘That’s awesome.’ And then when I really take a moment and really reflect on just that simple statement that this song saved my life — like, ‘Phew’.”

20 years after the song was released, Shaddix told “Offstage With DWP” that he still feels the same way about “Last Resort” as he did when Papa Roach first released it. “I feel that that song is a lifeline to a lot of people, and has been,” he said. “I’ve met thousands of kids over the years that have told us, ‘Yo, that song saved my life. That song was there for me in my darkest hour.’ If I could look back on my career just for that one moment, just that piece, it’s, like, ‘Wow!’ To be able to make a song that impacts people in a positive way, that it has, it’s, like, mission accomplished. It wasn’t really my intention. It was just, like, ‘We’re just writing music.'”

The American rock band’s latest album Ego Trip was released in April of this year via New Noize Records. They’re currently on the road for their 2022 US/UK summer tour, “Rockzilla”.