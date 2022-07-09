10-Year-Old Harper Known For Covering Spiritbox’s “Holy Roller” Debuts Original New Song “Falling”

Home News Finneas Gregory July 9th, 2022 - 7:51 PM

Just barely a month since 10-year-old American Idol contestant Harper performed a cover of “Holy Roller” by Spirit box, the aspiring musician has released an original song and music video of her own. The track is entitled “Falling,” and according to an article on Loudwire, it was written and produced with help from Ben Lumber of the band Acres and Chris Wiseman of the bands Current and Shadows of Intent.

When asked about the process of creating and recording the song “Falling” Harper stated: “This was the first creative process and songwriting process I’ve been a part of so it was super fun to create something I can call my own.” Additionally, Harper recently was signed to the independent record label Pale Chord, which also houses the band Spiritbox.

Musically, the song is diverse, with percussive, driving guitars, heavy drums and a catchy chorus. Also of note are Harper’s vocals, which are surprisingly very fitting and suit the metal genre well. Together, all of these musical components work to make it one of the most compelling metal tracks of this year.

The music video for “Falling,” was directed by Ben Lumber, who co-wrote and produced the song. The video is stylistically and aesthetically similar to many others in the genre, with rave lights and horror-inspired imagery in the background. However, it suits the song’s style perfectly.

Overall, fans of Harper’s original American Idol cover of “Holey Roller” by Spiritbox are sure to be entertained by this brand new single, “Falling.”