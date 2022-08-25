Marcus Mumford Shares Sweet Groovy New Song “Better off High”

Home News Karan Singh August 25th, 2022 - 12:44 PM

Marcus Mumford has shared his new single from his solo debut, Self-Debut, due on September 16. The singer-songwriter wrote and recorded the track with Blake Mills (Alabama Shakes, Jim James), who also produced the album. Listen to “Better Off High” below:

While this will be Mumford’s first solo album, it’s still a collaborative endeavor that features a range of talents such as Brandi Carlile, Phoebe Bridgers, Clairo, Monica Martin and Julia Michaels.

Mumford began composing songs for the album soon after sessions with a trauma specialist during the coronavirus pandemic. He didn’t know what it was for, but he was writing anyway. Upon playing the first two songs for his bandmates, they suggested that he use them for a solo record. This felt like the best move for Mumford at the time, because “the band was in the middle of changing management” at the time, and in June 2021, vocalist and guitarist Winston Marshall quit the band. And with that, Self-titled was conceived. (GQ)

The Mumford & Sons founder will begin touring soon after the release of his album. The dates are as follows:

9/19 Boulder, CO Fox Theatre

9/20 Denver, CO Paramount Theatre

9/24 Las Vegas, NV iHeartRadio Music Festival

9/26 Seattle, WA The Paramount Theatre

9/27 Portland, OR Keller Auditorium

9/30 Los Angeles, CA The Wiltern

10/4 Ventura, CA Majestic Ventura Theatre

10/6 El Cajon, CA The Magnolia

10/7 Phoenix, AZ The Van Buren

10/9 Austin, TX ACL Fest

10/10 Houston, TX White Oak Music Hall

10/11 Dallas, TX Majestic Theatre

10/14 New Orleans, LA Orpheum Theater

10/16 Austin, TX ACL Fest

10/17 Tulsa, OK Cain’s Ballroom

10/18 Kansas City, MO Midland Theatre

10/20 Milwaukee, WI The Pabst Theater

10/21 Madison, WI The Sylvee

10/22 Saint Paul, MN Palace Theatre

10/24 Chicago, IL Chicago Theatre

10/25 Detroit, MI The Fillmore Detroit

10/26 Louisville, KY Brown Theatre

10/28 Durham, NC Durham Performing Arts Center

10/29 Atlanta, GA The Eastern

10/30 Nashville, TN Ryman Auditorium

11/1 Asheville, NC Thomas Wolfe Auditorium

11/2 Washington, DC The Anthem

11/3 Philadelphia, PA The Met Philadelphia

11/5 Portland, ME State Theater

11/7 New York, NY Beacon Theatre

11/8 Boston, MA Wang Theatre – Boch Center

11/10 Toronto, ON Massey Hall

Photo Credit: Brett Padelford