Marcus Mumford Shares Sweet Groovy New Song “Better off High”

Marcus Mumford has shared his new single from his solo debut, Self-Debut, due on September 16. The singer-songwriter wrote and recorded the track with Blake Mills (Alabama Shakes, Jim James), who also produced the album. Listen to “Better Off High” below:
While this will be Mumford’s first solo album, it’s still a collaborative endeavor that features a range of talents such as Brandi Carlile, Phoebe Bridgers, Clairo, Monica Martin and Julia Michaels.
Mumford began composing songs for the album soon after sessions with a trauma specialist during the coronavirus pandemic. He didn’t know what it was for, but he was writing anyway. Upon playing the first two songs for his bandmates, they suggested that he use them for a solo record. This felt like the best move for Mumford at the time, because “the band was in the middle of changing management” at the time, and in June 2021, vocalist and guitarist Winston Marshall quit the band. And with that, Self-titled was conceived. (GQ)
The Mumford & Sons founder will begin touring soon after the release of his album. The dates are as follows:
9/19 Boulder, CO Fox Theatre
9/20 Denver, CO Paramount Theatre
9/24 Las Vegas, NV iHeartRadio Music Festival
9/26 Seattle, WA The Paramount Theatre
9/27 Portland, OR Keller Auditorium
9/30 Los Angeles, CA The Wiltern
10/4 Ventura, CA Majestic Ventura Theatre
10/6 El Cajon, CA The Magnolia
10/7 Phoenix, AZ The Van Buren
10/9 Austin, TX ACL Fest
10/10 Houston, TX White Oak Music Hall
10/11 Dallas, TX Majestic Theatre
10/14 New Orleans, LA Orpheum Theater
10/16 Austin, TX ACL Fest
10/17 Tulsa, OK Cain’s Ballroom
10/18 Kansas City, MO Midland Theatre
10/20 Milwaukee, WI The Pabst Theater
10/21 Madison, WI The Sylvee
10/22 Saint Paul, MN Palace Theatre
10/24 Chicago, IL Chicago Theatre
10/25 Detroit, MI The Fillmore Detroit
10/26 Louisville, KY Brown Theatre
10/28 Durham, NC Durham Performing Arts Center
10/29 Atlanta, GA The Eastern
10/30 Nashville, TN Ryman Auditorium
11/1 Asheville, NC Thomas Wolfe Auditorium
11/2 Washington, DC The Anthem
11/3 Philadelphia, PA The Met Philadelphia
11/5 Portland, ME State Theater
11/7 New York, NY Beacon Theatre
11/8 Boston, MA Wang Theatre – Boch Center
11/10 Toronto, ON Massey Hall
Photo Credit: Brett Padelford