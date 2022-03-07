Maren Morris Announces Summer 2022 Tour Dates With Natalie Hemby

Home News Tara Mobasher March 7th, 2022 - 8:21 PM

Maren Morris has announced dates for her summer 2022 tour in support of her album Humble Quest. She will be joined by Brent Cobb, Ruston Kelly, Joy Oladokun, Natalie Hemby, Lone Bellow and Brittney Spencer.

Morris’ new album will be released March 25, with singles “Circles Around This Town” and “Background Music” having already been released. Morris will begin touring March 8 in Houston, Texas, and will conclude the tour December 2 in Nashville, Tennessee. She will travel through Raleigh, Atlanta, Columbus, Bridgeport, Boston, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, New York, Cleveland, Salt Lake City, Boise, Walla Walla, Bend, Seattle, Portland and more.

Hemby will be featured at Morris’ summer shows on August 10, August 11 and August 12 in Chicago, St. Louis and Indianapolis, respectively. The full list of tour dates can be viewed below.

Maren Morris 2022

03-08 Houston, TX – Houston Rodeo

04-29 Indio, CA – Stagecoach Festival

05-07 Austin, TX – iHeart Country Festival

05-20 Gulf Shores, AL – Hangout Fest

06-09 Raleigh, NC – Red Hat Amphitheater ^

06-10 Asheville, NC – Rabbit Rabbit ^

06-11 Portsmouth, VA – Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion ^

06-16 Charlotte, NC – Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre ^

06-17 Wilmington, NC – Live Oak Bank Pavilion ^

06-18 Atlanta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre ^

06-23 Canandaigua, NY – CMAC ^

06-24 Columbus, OH – Kemba Live! Outdoor ^

06-25 Cincinnati, OH – The Icon Festival Stage at Smale Park ^

07-07 Bridgeport, CT – Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater ^

07-08 Boston, MA – Leader Bank Pavilion ^

07-09 Gilford, NH – Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion ^

07-14 Philadelphia, PA – TD Pavilion at the Mann ^

07-15 Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE Outdoors ^

07-16 Toronto, Ontario – Budweiser Stage ^

07-21 Kansas City, MO – Starlight Theatre ^

07-29 New York, NY – Radio City Music Hall %

08-04 Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion $

08-05 Cleveland, OH – Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica $

08-06 Detroit, MI – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre $

08-10 Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island #

08-11 St. Louis, MO – Saint Louis Music Park #

08-12 Indianapolis, IN – TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park #

08-13 Milwaukee, WI – BMO Harris Pavilion #

08-16 Vail, CO – Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater @

08-18 Salt Lake City, UT – TBA @

08-19 Boise, ID – Outlaw Field at the Idaho Botanical Garden @

08-20 Missoula, MT – Big Sky Brewing Company Amphitheater @

08-23 Walla Walla, WA – Wine Country Amphitheater @

08-26 Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater !

08-27 Seattle, WA – King County’s Marymoor Park !

08-28 Portland, OR – McMenamins Edgefield @

09-15 Santa Barbara, CA – Santa Barbara Bowl @

09-16 San Diego, CA – Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre @

09-17 Berkeley, CA – The Greek Theatre @

09-23 Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Federal Theatre @

10-13 Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl %

10-19 Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre @

10-21 Minneapolis, MN – The Armory @

10-28 Dallas, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory %

12-02 Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena % !

^ with Brent Cobb

% with Ruston Kelly

$ with Joy Oladokun

# with Natalie Hemby

@ with Lone Bellow

! with Brittney Spencer