Maren Morris Shares Stylish New Song And Video “Background Music”

Home News Anaya Bufkin February 13th, 2022 - 10:44 AM

Grammy Award-winning country singer Maren Morris announced her upcoming album Humble Quest last month. On February 11, the superstar released her new song, “Background Music”, which she wrote along with country music songwriter and producer Jimmy Robbins and composer Laura Veltz. It follows her lead single, “Circles Around This Town”.

The beautiful ballad discusses a love that may be temporary but worth experiencing. She sings, “We got time but we’re only human/ We call it forever but we know that there’s an end to it/ You and I can dance our way through it/ You and I can dance our way through it/ And I’ll love you till all that we are is background music.” The acoustic guitars paired with the mellow light and her adorable child make the song worth listening to a million times.

Discussing her new song, Morris says, “I wrote ‘Background Music’ about the beauty of the temporary, which is inevitably all things. The romanticism of eternity sounds nice, but I like to think I savor things better when I know I’m not entitled to it in perpetuity. It’s a love song that addresses mortality but it’s also promising someone that even when we aren’t cool anymore, I want to grow old with them and laugh about the times we thought we were.”

In other great news, Morris is nominated for Female Artist of the Year at the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards. Her album Humble Quest is set to be released on March 25 on Sony Music Nashville’s Columbia Nashville imprint.