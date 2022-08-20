Zedd Teams Up With Maren Morris & Beauz For New Song & Video “Make You Say”

Home News Finneas Gregory August 20th, 2022 - 10:47 AM

Zedd

Grammy award-winning musician and music producer Zedd recently released a brand new song, “Make You Say,” featuring Maren Morris and Beauz. “Make You Say” is available to stream on most major music streaming services, additionally a music video is available to watch on Youtube, where it has garnered over 200,000 views and several thousand likes since being uploaded yesterday, August 19.

In a recent press release, Zedd commented on working with Beauz and Morris on this brand new track stating: “I started working on this record with BEAUZ about 3 or 4 years ago. We went back and forth slowly, refining the production over the years, and then Charlie and I got in the studio and wrote the topline for the track. Maren recorded a demo of it and sounded phenomenal, so I met her in Nashville, and we recorded the final vocal to “Make You Say” and she took the song to a whole new level. “Make You Say” is the kickoff of a new chapter for me and I can’t wait for the world to hear it.”

Also in the recent press release, Morris commented on her experience working with Zedd, stating: “I loved working with Zedd again on ‘Make You Say’ after such a thrill ride with ‘The Middle.’ It’s such a vibey melody and making the music video was definitely a first for me as far as choreography and animation go. The fans are gonna flip.”

Beauz also commented on their experience working on the brand new song “Make You Say,” stating: “Thank you Zedd, Maren, and Charlie for giving us the chance to work on such an epic project. All the blood, sweat, and tears are worth it in the end.”

Overall, fans of Zedd, Morris and Beauz are sure to be excited about the recent release of “Make You Say” and are likely anxiously awaiting the next release from these talented musicians.

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi