Moby Shares New Song And Video “Medusa” Featuring Aynzli Jones, Launches New Record Label

Federico Cardenas June 1st, 2022 - 10:06 PM

The renowned singer, songwriter, producer and animal-rights activist Richard Melville “Moby” Hall has launched a brand new record label: always centered at night. To commemorate the announcement of the new record label, Moby has shared a new track titled “medusa,” featuring Aynzli Jones.

Unlike many record labels created with the intent of growing and making money, Moby intends for Always Centered to not seek approval from the mainstream. Built into Moby’s vision for the new label is his disdain for what he has described as “our current, fear-driven, algorithmic-based culture;” problems which he intends the new label to reject completely.

Moby has explained that owning Always Centered as a virtual label allows him to avoid the overhead costs associated with labels, but has also noted that the record label may “at some point make physical copies of the music [vinyl discs and/or CDs], but the main idea is for a small, discriminating group of passionate fans, finding our music the same way I used to find great music back in the day, by really looking for it and discovering it.” The artist went on to explain his preference for music that has a great amount of appeal for small groups of people, rather than art that is acceptable to anyone: “I love the idea of building a record label that creates music that’s not for everyone. I’d rather make and put out music that is special to ten people, than ubiquitous to millions. Life is ridiculously short and random, you might as well do something interesting with your time here.”

New single “Medusa” is a powerful display of Moby’s expressed desire to “to make music that is emotional, atmospheric and potentially beautiful.” Throughout “Medusa,” ambient sounding synths and samples, combined with the singing of Aynzli Jones, work together to create a hypnotic atmosphere, tied together by the sound of fast DnB style drums. This stunning track is complimented well by its effect-heavy music video, which uses filters and various visual effects to create a hazy and dark atmosphere fitting for the track. Watch the music video for “Medusa” below.

Previously, Moby has released a studio album in 2021 titled Reprise.

